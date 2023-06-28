Unbeaten super lightweight Kurt Scoby (11-0, 9 KOs) will enter the ring for the first time since signing a multi-year promotional deal with DiBella Entertainment on Thurday night. Scoby will face none other than former world title challenger Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (Henry Lundy (31-13-1, 14 KOs) in the eight-round main event at Sony Hall in Times Square, New York City. Lundy, 39, has lost five five.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that undefeated lightweight Ashton “H20” Sylve (9-0, 8KOs) will face William “Baby Face” Dos Santos Silva (30-4, 18 KOs) on the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view card live on August 5 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Golden Boy Fight Night: Mexico Edition has been slated for a return on July 15 with a ten round WBC super bantamweight eliminator featuring WBC #3 ranked Alan “Rey David” Picasso (24-0-1, 13 KOs) fighting in his hometown of Mexico City against Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) of Cape Town, South Africa. DAZN will stream the fight.