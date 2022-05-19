La exhibición de PPV entre Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather y ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore vuelve este sábado en el helipuerto del hotel Burjal Al Arab de Dubái. Mayweather anunció la nueva fecha en Instagram. La pelea se pospuso una semana debido a la muerte del presidente de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, el jeque Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.