PPV de Mayweather para el sábado desde Dubai La exhibición de PPV entre Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather y ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore vuelve este sábado en el helipuerto del hotel Burjal Al Arab de Dubái. Mayweather anunció la nueva fecha en Instagram. La pelea se pospuso una semana debido a la muerte del presidente de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, el jeque Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Munguia enfrentara a ¨Kilrain¨ Kelly el 11 de Junio por DAZN Romero promete KO Tank en un solo round Like this: Like Loading...

