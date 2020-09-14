By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sources report that there is a strong possibility that the contractually mandated rematch between WBC diamond and interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte will happen in November. Whyte himself has expressed that the fight will be confirmed this week. Whyte was knocked out by Povetkin last month and received a 28-day medical suspension so he’s out until September 23.
We will see if Whyte learned from his previous mistakes of taking matters for granted and not staying on point every second of every round.
For his economic well being and/or for his family’s economic well being, it is too bad Povetkin is unable to push forward with a bigger fight for more money.
I watched the first fight. I am still very skeptical if either man at this stage in the game could dethrone any of the top heavyweight champions. Both are good fighters in their own right, but advancing age has not been an asset for each of them. Povetkin fights more flat-footed and does not move as well with his age. Whyte is a good boxer, but he too looked anemic in his game plan and execution rate the way he performed. Maybe I am over analyzing this, but I do feel both men have seen their better days slide right past them.