Undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill will defend her WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO titles against Cecilia Brækhus in early 2021 after former champion Brækhus activated the rematch clause. McCaskill ripped the titles from Brækhus in a tightly fought contest on the streets of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma in August as Matchroom returned to action in the US, with one judge unable to split the pair but challenger McCaskill getting the nod on the other cards, 97-94 and 97-93.

Brækhus suffered her first career defeat in Tulsa and that loss prevented the Norwegian from breaking Joe Louis’ 72 year record of 25 consecutive world title defenses. She had hinted at retirement in her post-fight interview.

“That’s the fastest retirement I’ve ever seen in boxing history – she’s back!” said McCaskill.