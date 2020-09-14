Undefeated lightweight prospect Néstor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) will take on José Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, September 23 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The FS1 telecast will also see a battle of unbeaten featherweights as Ranfis Encarnación (17-0, 13 KOs) and Víctor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) duel in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, undefeated Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) in an eight round super middleweight bout.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance.