September 14, 2020
Boxing News

Sept 23 FS1 lineup announced

Undefeated lightweight prospect Néstor Bravo (18-0, 13 KOs) will take on José Luis Gallegos (19-8, 14 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night on Wednesday, September 23 from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The FS1 telecast will also see a battle of unbeaten featherweights as Ranfis Encarnación (17-0, 13 KOs) and Víctor Pasillas (15-0, 8 KOs) duel in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, undefeated Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Genc Pllana (8-1-1, 4 KOs) in an eight round super middleweight bout.

The event will be promoted by TGB Promotions and will take place without fans in attendance.

Braekhus activates McCaskill rematch clause

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>