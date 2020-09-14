- Top Rank’s official Loma-Lopez fight art has dropped.
- Lomachenko is currently a -335 favorite.
- It will air on ESPN and not PPV!
Loma will use his ring smarts, angles, and unorthodox counters to steadily take Lopez out of his game plan. Lopez going to rely way too much on his power instead of complex technique to out smart Loma. That being said, as the fight progresses in rounds, Loma will find his niche and frustrate Lopez! Loma on a split decision. Loma is aging, but his style of boxing would frustrate anyone in the ring!
The idea is Lomachenko’s beauty execution of his boxing skills should prevail agains Lopez main assets, his youth and power. Fine with me, but I believe Lomachenko’s age, wear and tear of long amateur career it’s showing piece by piece in each of his recent fights and is ready to be taken. If Lopez catch him, especially in the larounds, the fight its over. A 12 rounds veredict should go in Lomachenko’s favor, not mater if the fight is close enough to believe in a win for Lopez.