M&R Boxing Promotions Presents “Drive-In at the Fair,” a live outdoor professional boxing experience on Thursday, September 24th. The event will take place at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo. Organizers are showing their utmost respect for the protocols and safety of all participating in the event and the attending public. There will be over 100 well-spaced available spots for fans in attendance to choose from. The attending public will have the option to tune into the event from their car, have a pre-order of contactless concessions brought to them, and can even bring their own chairs to watch the event.

The main event will feature former WBC flyweight world champion Cristofer “Latigo” Rosales (30-5, 21 KOs) of Nicaragua vs Juan Kantum (21-9-3, 15 KOs) of Mexico in a 10 round super flyweight contest.

It’s a quick return to the ring for Rosales who is fresh off of his 4th round stoppage of Jeno Tonte of Hungary this past August 29th. Kantum will provide a stern test as he has fought many high-level fighters including a prime now four-divisional world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (49-2, 41 KOs), who was unbeaten at the time.

In the co-feature, talented Melvin “Melo” Lopez (21-1, 12KOs) of Nicaragua (now based in Miami) will look to continue his march towards a world title opportunity facing Yeison Vargas (17-4, 12 KOs) of Colombia in a 10 round bantamweight bout. Lopez fought as well August 29 winning by TKO in round 2 Szilveszter Kanalas.

Both fighters are managed by WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) who believes both fighters will be back into world title contention in the near future. “Cristofer and Melvin are coming off of recent stoppage victories. I am confident they will both be in a position to challenge for world titles before too long,” said Ramirez.

Rounding out the card: Serik Musadilov, Frank Diaz, Chris Otero, Manuel Correa, Emmanueal Austin, Feifilimai Faiva, and Tayre Jones in separate bouts.