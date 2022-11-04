Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) has announced on social media that he will next take on former two-time WBC champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs). Benavidez has confirmed. The bout will reportedly be on pay-per-view in early 2023.
Caleb Plant: I went and MADE it happen. Contract signed. See you next year 😤 #RevengeTour
David Benavidez: It’s official. Benavidez vs Plant! You can’t hide from me anymore. I’ll see u soon 😈. @calebplant
Wow plant has bigger cojones than canelo.
I don’t see plant winning, but kudos to him for stepping up to the challenge.
I don’t see scared saul ever fighting benavidez.
I figured this fight would happen. I know it is not done yet but I just had a feeling this is one that would be made. Before Plant had the Canelo fight to protect. Now he knows he will never be considered for a rematch unless he beats guys like Benavidez. For Benavidez…he is finally getting a name in the ring with him. If he wins in a convincing fashion…the public will start to demand a Canelo fight. Being that they are both with PBC there are no real roadblocks like usual. The fight is good for both guys. Sure I also think Plant loses….but if he is not willing to try and prove us wrong…then there is no point in him fighting as the Canelo payday would be enough to retire with. This is the path that gives him the possibility of pay days like that again. It is nice that he appears to understand this. Plus I am sure this fight will be a decent payday for both.
Benavides is too big for canelo and would have more than 20 pounds advantage after hydration over canelo if they were to ever fight! Benavidez should be out of the map for canelo. Plant is a decent fight for benavidez and he should take on the bivol vs zurdo next! He’s a light heavyweight!
That is exactly why weigh-ins should be the day of the fight; you eliminate the 20-lb. hydrate hustle!
Canelo would rather get a new tattoo than fight Benavidez. He’s no longer a fighter willing to take on anyone. So while Plant will be in the gym training hard for Benavidez, Canelo will be lifting weights at some health club, and then strutting into the tattoo parlor next door.
WOW this is huge!! Fantastic fight cant wait and No Rd 2! predictions for this this fight.
Plant in 12!
Plant is smart because he knows he’ll never get a rematch with Canelo unless he beats a guy like Benavides.