Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) has announced on social media that he will next take on former two-time WBC champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs). Benavidez has confirmed. The bout will reportedly be on pay-per-view in early 2023.

Caleb Plant: I went and MADE it happen. Contract signed. See you next year 😤 #RevengeTour

David Benavidez: It’s official. Benavidez vs Plant! You can’t hide from me anymore. I’ll see u soon 😈. @calebplant