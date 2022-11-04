Following a year of inactivity, super middleweight contender Serhii “El Flacco” Bohachuk (21-1, 21 KOs) scored a second round KO over Aaron Coley, (16-5-1, 7 KOs) in a bout for the vacant WBC Continental Americas title on Thursday night at the Quiet Cannon/Montebello Country Club near Los Angeles. Bohachuk dropped Coley with a short left hook and Coley failed to beat the count. Time was 1:54.

In the main event, junior middleweight “King” Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) demolished Delen Parsley (13-2, 4 KOs) in less than three rounds. Walsh dropped Parsley in both rounds one and two, then knocked him out in round three. Time was 2:26.