Undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz participated in a media workout in Nashville Wednesday before they square off this Saturday on FOX from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Caleb Plant: “I’m excited about fighting in my hometown. This is something that I’ve wanted to do since I turned pro. To be coming back home as a world champion at Bridgestone Arena is exciting and motivating. I’m ready. I know that Feigenbutz has a lot of fights and a lot of knockouts. He’s coming in here to spoil my plans, but he’s going to fall short.”

Vincent Feigenbutz: “I will win this fight anywhere it’s fought. I was only 20-years-old when I last lost. I’m a man now and I’m much more experienced and have everything I’ll need to beat Caleb Plant. You’ll see in the first round that I’m prepared. I’m going to bring something different than Caleb expects. I’m confident that I’m going to win this fight, or else I wouldn’t be here.”