Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (23-0, 15 KOs), who fights Masayuki Ito (23-1-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday at the Kissimmee Civic Center for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior lightweight world title, is hoping to become the fifth current male world champion from the “Island of Enchantment.”



[On Fighting For His First World Title] “I worked hard for this. This is my moment, and nobody is going to take away from me what I know is mine. That vacant title has a first name and last name on it. That name is Christopher Diaz.”

[About Fighting in Kissimmee, Fla.] “I’m super happy and excited about returning to fight in Kissimmee. Here, I feel like I’m at home. I come ready to give my fans a great fight.”