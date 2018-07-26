WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continue their run of steady events in Nicaragua this Saturday. The main event will feature the return of former WBA world minimumweight champion Byron “El Gallito” Rojas (23-3-3, 10 KOs) making his 2018 debut. Rojas is the WBA mandatory challenger for the minimumweight title. His opponent will be countryman Daniel Mendoza (9-2, 3 KOs). Rojas will likely fight for the world title before the year is out.

The co-feature will see world-ranked super flyweight Kevyn Lara (25-2-1, 9 KOs) vs journeyman and fellow countryman Alexander Taylor. There’s a little added spice to the bout for Lara as Taylor defeated his brother Elton earlier in the year.

The location will be the Gimnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua.