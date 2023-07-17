En una eliminatoria de peso supergallo del WBC, el invicto #3 del WBC Alan David Picasso (25-0-1, 13 KOs) detuvo de manera impresionante a Sabelo Ngebinyana (15-6-1, 11 KOs) en la sexta ronda el sábado por la noche en el Restaurante Arroyo en Ciudad de México. El rincón de Ngebinyana tiró la toalla para salvar a su peleador de un mayor castigo. El tiempo era 1:24.
