According to well-known boxing manager Frank Espinoza, former Olympian and rising Mexican boxing star Joselito Velazquez has signed a promotional contract with Cancun-based promoter Pepe Gomez, who is a well-regarded promoter in Mexico.

“Joselito is very excited to be part of Pepe’s company,” Espinoza stated. “He had a great performance in Cancun on Pepe’s card which was televised on Televisa and the network really liked him. We expect to have him back fighting on Televisa soon.”

Velazquez, who fights as a flyweight, holds a record of 18 wins, 1 defeat and 1 draw is excited. “It was great fighting in my hometown for Pepe. I want to thank him for the great hospitality he showed us. I’m thrilled to be working with him. I think Pepe along with my manager Frank Espinoza and my trainer Carlos Barragan are an amazing team and we’re definitely going places.”

Velazquez just recently defeated tough Colombian Pablo Carrillo via unanimous decision in a dominating performance. “It was a tough fight but I felt very strong in there. I had a great camp in San Diego at the house of boxing and I’m thankful for where my career is going. Expect a lot of exciting fights from me in the future.”

Espinoza, who has guided the careers of twelve world champions, sees Joselito as a future champ. “I’ve been doing this a long time and he definitely has what it takes,” he stated. “He has the drive and the talent. And now he has some great people behind him. His future is bright.”