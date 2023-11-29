By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Kevin Lerena should be known as ‘Mr. Courageous’ after winning the WBC interim bridgerweight title with a prior fractured rib against Senad Gashi from Pec, Kosovo in an all-southpaw clash on Saturday night at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Gashi (27-4, 26 KOs) came into the ring with a 96% knockout record and predicted that he would possibly stop Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) on the way to the title.

However, his big talk before the fight proved to be nothing as he pushed, and fouled throughout the fight and was even knocked down in the last round.

His #7 WBC rating proved to be a misnomer.

Fighting behind his educated southpaw left hand Lerena outworked the disappointing Gashi who came into the ring with quite a reputation, but failed against the clever Lerena who won with scores of 118-109, 117-110 and a way out 114-113.

Lerena was in control throughout and sealed his victory with a knockdown in the last round, and Gashi also being deducted a point by referee Mike Griffith for holding.

Lerena must now wait for the result of the two-time world champion Badou Jack against the reigning champion Lukasz Różański.

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis was at ringside and it was reported that he was most impressed with Lerena’s jab.