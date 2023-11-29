By Ron Jackson
South Africa’s Kevin Lerena should be known as ‘Mr. Courageous’ after winning the WBC interim bridgerweight title with a prior fractured rib against Senad Gashi from Pec, Kosovo in an all-southpaw clash on Saturday night at the Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.
Gashi (27-4, 26 KOs) came into the ring with a 96% knockout record and predicted that he would possibly stop Lerena (30-2, 14 KOs) on the way to the title.
However, his big talk before the fight proved to be nothing as he pushed, and fouled throughout the fight and was even knocked down in the last round.
His #7 WBC rating proved to be a misnomer.
Fighting behind his educated southpaw left hand Lerena outworked the disappointing Gashi who came into the ring with quite a reputation, but failed against the clever Lerena who won with scores of 118-109, 117-110 and a way out 114-113.
Lerena was in control throughout and sealed his victory with a knockdown in the last round, and Gashi also being deducted a point by referee Mike Griffith for holding.
Lerena must now wait for the result of the two-time world champion Badou Jack against the reigning champion Lukasz Różański.
Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis was at ringside and it was reported that he was most impressed with Lerena’s jab.
Bridgerweight has now been around for three years. It’s had two world champions, Rivas & Rozanski and now an interim champion but has not had a single title defense and only two world title fights (three if you count this one).
Bridgerweight………….yawn
How is this allowed and how come the pre-fight medical procedures missed this (broken rib)? This is not something to brag about as surely someone is not doing their job but then again this is South Africa (where no one in authority does their job or is held accountable).