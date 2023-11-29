Lightweight Gavin Gwynne (16-2-1, 4 KOs) will have size on his side when he faces unbeaten Emiliano Marsili (42-0-1, 16 KOs) for the EBU European title on Friday on TNT Sports from London’s York Hall.

Gavin Gwynne: “He is 47 and 42-0. He is kicking on now and, to be honest with you, I could have beaten him in his prime. Him being 47 is not going to help his case on Friday night when I start letting my hands go and he is not doing any damage to me…I think the size of me will be a massive factor as well because I am a welterweight, really. He is a featherweight coming up so I think this will play a part…I don’t care what I get hit with and he doesn’t have the power to keep me off him. I know that for a fact. As soon as he sets his feet, that’s game over for him.”