A seven bout card is coming to the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center on Friday, December 15th. Fans will witness seven live fights headlined by super featherweight Kenneth Taylor (13-2) vs Jorge Ramos (8-4-1) in an eight-rounder. Then, LIVE STREAMED from Orlando, Florida, boxing and YouTube star Jake Paul (7-1) will battle Texas’ own Andre August (11-1) on the College Park Center giant screen video boards.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75 and $100 and available at UTAtickets.com. This week only, Knockout Live is offering a Cyber Week Special with all tickets being 25% off. Offer good through Saturday, December 2nd.