Premier Boxing Champions is saving the Mexican Independence Day Weekend for boxing fans.

Normally the coveted date has some of the biggest fights of the year, but with the Canelo-Plant PPV getting pushed back to November, DAZN’s proposed Mikey Garcia card falling apart, and Showtime’s Figueroa-Fulton showdown getting kayoed by COVID, PBC saw an opportunity.

They hastily arranged back-to-back cards on FS1 September 18 and September 19 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. For short notice, it’s not bad matchmaking.

On Saturday, rising lightweight prospect Jose Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line against Deiner Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs) in the ten round main event. The telecast will also feature two collisions between undefeated fighters. Super middleweight Suray Mahmutovic (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Pachino Hill (6-0, 5 KOs), while featherweight Rajon Chance (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Elon de Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs).

In Sunday’s main event, undefeated super featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Aleem Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Also, all-action super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (11-1, 5 KOs) has an eight-rounder against Jairo Lopez (26-13, 17 KOs), and super bantamweight Angel Barrientes (5-1, 4 KOs) competes in a four-round showdown with Victor Torres (7-8-1, 5 KOs).

The Saturday telecast will begin at 7pm ET/4pm PT and the Sunday telecast starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tickets for the live events, which are promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.