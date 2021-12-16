Unbeaten YouTuber Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and former MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley previewed their rematch during the final press conference Thursday before they square off in the Showtime PPV main event this Saturday from Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Jake Paul: “This is no problem for me. I’m getting a big bag to beat the guy I already beat. It’s going to be a bank robbery. We added the $500,000 knockout bonus to his contract for this fight, but I don’t need anything else, I already have everything. My career has become about shutting people up. This is another version of that. We’re here to up the ante.”

Tyron Woodley: “Every time I hit him, he ran. When I got hit, I came right back into his face. August 29 was a Christmas gift. On December 18, it’s going to be a bad night for Jake Paul. I just need to go out there and get it done. This is round nine to me…I’m coming to smash him.”

The press conference also featured women’s P4P champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano and former lightweight titleholder Miriam Gutierrez, who meet in the co-main event, unbeaten 140-pound contenders Liam Paro and Yomar Alamo, who square off in the telecast opener, and a special attraction featuring former NBA star Deron Williams and former NFL star Frank Gore, who meet in a four-round pro boxing heavyweight bout.

Amanda Serrano: “I have some stoppages already at lightweight. My power is real and I take it wherever I go, no matter the division. Gutierrez is a natural 135-pounder so I’m ready to test my power once again.”

Miriam Gutierrez: “Every fighter is different. I am one way; Amanda Serrano is another way. Katie Taylor is different than both of us. I have prepared to fight against the best.”

Liam Paro: “I have had a perfect camp. On Saturday night, it’s going to be an absolute mismatch guaranteed. I am going to explode on the international scene in a big way. I am world class. I’m coming for the whole 140-pound division. After Saturday night, I’m putting them all on notice. I’m going to do it in devastating fashion.”

Yomar Alamo: “He can say whatever he wants, but he has to respect the fact that I’ve taken out unbeaten fighters before. He has to know that this won’t be easy. I’m coming for him…The only thing I can promise is that I am going to come out with the win.”