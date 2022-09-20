A couple of the PPV undercard bouts have just been announced for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva clash on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Lightweight prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) faces Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder contested at 133 pounds.

Also, MMA fighter Chris Avila (1-1 as a boxer) faces pro-debuting Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski, a board-certified family physician and social media influencer with nearly 23 million followers. Their four-round cruiserweight bout is contracted at 185 pounds.