A couple of the PPV undercard bouts have just been announced for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva clash on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Lightweight prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve (7-0, 7 KOs) faces Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder contested at 133 pounds.
Also, MMA fighter Chris Avila (1-1 as a boxer) faces pro-debuting Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski, a board-certified family physician and social media influencer with nearly 23 million followers. Their four-round cruiserweight bout is contracted at 185 pounds.
Undercard is even worse then the fight. Didn’t think that was possible. Looks like a Al Haymon undercard.
Looks like a Canello undercard
Exactly who has better undercards than PBC?
Hot garbage. Only youtubers and mma fanboys will tune in.
## not real boxing! ##
Im tuning in because I like Pauls story and I respect the grind. Im neither of those you mention.
You speak your mind NJ..I respect that. Not sure what I will do. Main event is intriguing… but that is a bad undercard though. Much worse then Canelo or PBC.
Not trying to make anyone feel bad about watching. And I’m no paul hater. But his schtick is old. He keeps fighting old guys, small guys, and retired mma guys.
Silva is 47 years old and he pushes his punches. There is no snap, no waste turn, no power with boxing gloves. He got away with it in mma due to his reach and the tiny gloves, as well as his kicking and jiu jitsu.
But With 10 or 12 oz gloves he isn’t hurting anyone in boxing with that technique. Yea he knocked out tito Ortiz in boxing but big effin deal. That dude has a glass jaw that my dead grandma could crack.
So Basically this is a farce, a put up fight, another clown show cash grab. Silva has a credible name but at 47 with the way he squares his feet and pushes punches, he is no threat. None, zero, zip, nada.
His side to side movement is pretty good, at least what he showed against chavez. But chavez has always been stupid in the ring and made simpleton errors like walking in without throwing punches in that fight. When chavez came in behind a jab, silva was completely lost.
The point is, that this fight is a waste and I’m just trying to forewarn. If you don’t understand how styles make fights then you might be tempted to tune in thinking paul is fighting the same guy who holds the record for consecutive wins in ufc.
Well silva is no longer that guy and boxing ain’t mma. Just like Holyfield wasn’t the same dude at 58 fighting the ufc guy.
At best silva can win a decision with his movement because Paul has fought mostly inexperienced stationary fighters, or guys who followed him around.
At worst , silva just may get knocked out, which will only keep the paul circus going thanks to the YouTube crowd.
When Paul actually fights a guy his own age, size, and boxing experience, then maybe it would be worth watching or buying.
Until then, big pass. But I’m not hating anyone making $$ even if they are conning the uninformed.
Total junk. If this is where boxing is going it wont last at the pro level for another 10 years. In the future we will have YouTube channels dedicated to bar room brawls. No point to train hard and fight real fights when clowns can sit on their computer and get paid to fight and do very little to fight someone you’d see at the grocery store. The world has gone backwards. No concept of value or dedication unless it involves being dedicated to being on your mobile device 24 hours a day drumming up interest in meaningless content that only diminishes or feeds the low IQs of the masses. A pathetic future indeed. The future fans of sports just want to see a trainwreck.
I couldn’t care less about Jake Paul. He’s not a real fighter. He’s a gimmick. He shouldn’t even be mentioned on this website. I continue to be surprised that he is.
So what makes a fighter “real”? Are you taking away everything from every new fighter or just Jake because he had some youtube backing and I think was an actor? Anyone who puts in the work, steps in the ring and fights is a real boxer and taking on real risk.
I dont have any interest in paying PPV prices to see new fighters. Its rare to find a new boxer on an undercard of a PPV let alone a full PPV of new boxers. Aside from that Im actually interested in this match up. Silva beat Chavez Jr so he has real boxing skills. Prior to Silva beating Chavez I dont think anyone who believe Jake Paul could beat Chavez so Im curious to see how well he does against Silva. As for the undercard I had no idea Mikhail Varshavski had interest in boxing. I watch his videos where he watches along with Family guy and the Simpsons and offers real medical feedback based on the injuries in the cartoons. Its just funny. Still an actual Doctor / million air jumping into boxing seems odd. Since he knows how back boxing can be, but maybe that adds to my interest. Yes I know the Klitschkos are doctors, but thats in medical science and not actual practicing Board Certified Family doctor.
I’m waiting for the day where we can have a real dual – 2 men or women or other fighting to the death. Tables ladders chairs etc – suitcase match – 2 men enter one men leave