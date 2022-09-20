September 20, 2022
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot to death

Photo: Bob Ryder

By Bob Ryder

Sad to report Detroit middleweight Isiah Jones was shot and killed in what is being reported by his trainer as a dispute with a family member that turned deadly. The incident occurred early Monday evening in Detroit.

After winning the 2016 National Golden Gloves, Jones got off to an excellent start as a professional reeling off all wins in his first eight fights culminating with a decision over fellow Motor City boxer Lanardo Tyner. The Tyner fight proved to be Jones’ last fight in his hometown, as he went on the road during the COVID pandemic losing seven of his last eight fights with his last bout in July of this year against Andrew Murphy bringing his final record to (9-7, 3 KOs).

  • Always hate seeing a fellow boxer killed. I believe the same thing happened in Detroit to Olympic gold medalist Steve McCrory. RIP

    • FYI, Steve died of cancer. Steve was not shot. Getting shot and dying of cancer are 2 different things. Dude, you need to get your facts straight.

