By Hesiquo Balderas

WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira of Brazil has a mandatory defense on February 13 against Argentinian number one challenger Brian Castano. The champ took time out from his training to talk to Fightnews.com.

“I’m not looking past Castano, he’s a tough fighter and I’m looking forward to defending my title, that’s my priority for now,” stated Teixeira.

Patrick is a man of few words but he made it clear what he wants if he defeats Castano.

“There are great matchups at 154 pounds. I want to stay in this division and challenge Charlo, that’s the fight I want. I want to unify the belts and my goal is to become undisputed champion before a move to 160. I feel great at this weight.

“Let it be clear that I’m not looking past my opponent and I know it will be a great fight. The fans are in for a great fight, a war,” concluded Teixeira.