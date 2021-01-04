By Hesiquo Balderas
WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira of Brazil has a mandatory defense on February 13 against Argentinian number one challenger Brian Castano. The champ took time out from his training to talk to Fightnews.com.
“I’m not looking past Castano, he’s a tough fighter and I’m looking forward to defending my title, that’s my priority for now,” stated Teixeira.
Patrick is a man of few words but he made it clear what he wants if he defeats Castano.
“There are great matchups at 154 pounds. I want to stay in this division and challenge Charlo, that’s the fight I want. I want to unify the belts and my goal is to become undisputed champion before a move to 160. I feel great at this weight.
“Let it be clear that I’m not looking past my opponent and I know it will be a great fight. The fans are in for a great fight, a war,” concluded Teixeira.
Teixeira better not look past Castano because Castano is no joke. I hope Castano wins because I can see Castano’s pressure/inside fighting style posing discomfort to Charlo. Too early for a deeper Charlo vs. Castano analysis.
I anticipate a good fight between Teixeira vs. Castano.
this dude is going to hand Charlo his belt lol but could be handing it to castano you never know
Curtis Stevens made mince meat out of this guy. Castano will do the same.
Castano is unknown to most people and very underestimated, I’m expecting him to KO Teixeira in the later rounds.
Castano in 2!