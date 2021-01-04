January 4, 2021
Boxing News

Sampson Boxing inks IBF #1 welter Abdukakhorov

Sampson Boxing has signed undefeated IBF #1, WBO #13 welterweight contender Kudratillo “The Punisher” Abdukakhorov to an exclusive, multi-year promotional contract. Originally from Uzbekistan, but currently training at the Elite Pro Boxing Gym in Santa Fe Springs, California, under trainer Armando Valenzuela, Abdukakhorov (17-0, 9 KOs) has already held the WBC Silver welterweight belt and is now the IBF mandatory for unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

WBA Names Promoter of the Year
Patrick Teixeira: First Castano, then Charlo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • first off who is this guy? second how do you get ranked in the top 5 without fighting somebody in the top 5?

    Reply

  • this guys biggest win was a td over collazo and with no punchers chance nine ko’s in seventeen fights we know how this will end

    Reply

  • Not many names left. Spence will clean the division inside he next couple years. As long as he stay away from Bud Crawford

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: