Sampson Boxing inks IBF #1 welter Abdukakhorov Sampson Boxing has signed undefeated IBF #1, WBO #13 welterweight contender Kudratillo “The Punisher” Abdukakhorov to an exclusive, multi-year promotional contract. Originally from Uzbekistan, but currently training at the Elite Pro Boxing Gym in Santa Fe Springs, California, under trainer Armando Valenzuela, Abdukakhorov (17-0, 9 KOs) has already held the WBC Silver welterweight belt and is now the IBF mandatory for unified champion Errol Spence Jr. WBA Names Promoter of the Year Patrick Teixeira: First Castano, then Charlo

