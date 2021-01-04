Sampson Boxing has signed undefeated IBF #1, WBO #13 welterweight contender Kudratillo “The Punisher” Abdukakhorov to an exclusive, multi-year promotional contract. Originally from Uzbekistan, but currently training at the Elite Pro Boxing Gym in Santa Fe Springs, California, under trainer Armando Valenzuela, Abdukakhorov (17-0, 9 KOs) has already held the WBC Silver welterweight belt and is now the IBF mandatory for unified champion Errol Spence Jr.
Top Boxing News
Time to step up and challenge for the WBC gold.
first off who is this guy? second how do you get ranked in the top 5 without fighting somebody in the top 5?
all the best Sampson
rick
this guys biggest win was a td over collazo and with no punchers chance nine ko’s in seventeen fights we know how this will end
Not many names left. Spence will clean the division inside he next couple years. As long as he stay away from Bud Crawford