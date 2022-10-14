Paro, Jarvis make weight By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing Liam Paro 139.5 vs. Brock Jarvis 139.75

(WBO Global junior welterweight title) Demsey McKean 251.5 vs. Patrick Korte 234.1

(IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title) Abdoulaye Mayweather 167.4 vs. Cesar Mateo Tapia 167.25

(WBA Oceana super middleweight title) Krystina Jacobs 126.3 vs. Skye Nicolson 125.6

(Commonwealth female featherweight title)

*Jacobs has 2 hours to lose 3/10s of a pound. Rocky Ogden 129.9 vs. Ben Cameron Hands 129.25

Jalen Tait 134 vs. Rhys Evans 134.1

Dylan Biggs 153 vs. Mirko Pizzi 153.4 Venue: South Bank Plazza Brisbane, Queensland

Promoter: Eddie Hearn/Matchroom

TV: DAZN ANBF Supervisor John Hogg

WBA Supervisor Brad Vocale

IBF Supervisor Adam Height

