By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Liam Paro 139.5 vs. Brock Jarvis 139.75
(WBO Global junior welterweight title)
Demsey McKean 251.5 vs. Patrick Korte 234.1
(IBF Intercontinental heavyweight title)
Abdoulaye Mayweather 167.4 vs. Cesar Mateo Tapia 167.25
(WBA Oceana super middleweight title)
Krystina Jacobs 126.3 vs. Skye Nicolson 125.6
(Commonwealth female featherweight title)
*Jacobs has 2 hours to lose 3/10s of a pound.
Rocky Ogden 129.9 vs. Ben Cameron Hands 129.25
Jalen Tait 134 vs. Rhys Evans 134.1
Dylan Biggs 153 vs. Mirko Pizzi 153.4
Venue: South Bank Plazza Brisbane, Queensland
Promoter: Eddie Hearn/Matchroom
TV: DAZN
ANBF Supervisor John Hogg
WBA Supervisor Brad Vocale
IBF Supervisor Adam Height
WBO Supervisor Danny Leigh