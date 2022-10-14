Zelfa Barrett will face Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov for the vacant IBF super-featherweight world title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Joe Cordina was set to make the first defense of the IBF title on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol’s WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title clash with Mexico’s Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez, but the Welshman suffered a hand injury that required surgery and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF.

Barrett (28-1, 16 KOs) is ranked at #2 with the IBF and is next in line to fight for the famous red and gold belt against the IBF’s #1 ranked super-featherweight Rakhimov (16-0-1, 13 KOs) – who gets a second opportunity to fight for the 130lbs crown following his draw with an overweight Joseph Diaz last year.