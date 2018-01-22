Parker: Joshua’s power will not be a problem

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker says he’ll smile at IBF, WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he lands his best shots and Parker is still standing on March 31 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“If he hits me in the chin and doesn’t hurt me then obviously I’ll smile and try my best to hit him back,” Parker exclusively told Sky Sports. “I think some fighters when they throw a punch and throw everything they have and it doesn’t affect the other person, it might crush them a bit.

“In boxing, some fighters have good chins. You just have to be persistent and continue following the plan and trying to catch them nicely, and obviously hope to be knocking him out. I know that if I got him into the trouble (Wladimir) Klitschko got him into, I wouldn’t have let him off the pedal. I would put the pedal down and have chased him around.”

Joshua said that Parker will have to be “Superman” to take his punches and still be standing

“I don’t know how to take that,” said Parker. “I might have to be ‘Superman’ or ‘Batman’ or something. I don’t know? Have to be more than human? I don’t know what more you can be?

“He was rattled with what David was saying. For him to defend himself, shows that he didn’t like what was coming his way. I don’t think he really takes criticism that well.”