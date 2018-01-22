Olympic medalist Nico Hernandez returns Feb 10

2016 Olympic bronze medalist and hometown hero Nico Hernandez (3-0, 2 KOs) has fully recovered from an injury that postponed his December 2nd fight to Saturday, February 10, versus Hungarian champion Jozsef “Little Red” Ajtai (19-9, 12 KOs) in the the eight-round main event for the vacant International Boxing Association (IBA) Americas flyweight title, headlining the “KO Night Boxing: Gold & Glory” card, at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. The action will be taped live for future airing on CBS Sports Network.

The 22-year-old Hernandez (3-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Wichita, suffered an undisclosed injury that forced him to withdraw from the Dec. 2nd fight. Neither Hernandez nor his promoter, John Andersen (KO Night Boxing, LLC), have revealed any details about Nico’s injury to avoid giving his opponent any possible advantage to target in the ring.

In the six-round co-featured event, Minneapolis welterweight Javonte Starks (13-2, 7 KOs), a former Future Stars National Champion as an amateur, takes on veteran Mexican fighter Cesar Soriano (28-36-1, 17 KOs), the former FECARBOX lightweight titlist.