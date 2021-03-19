Heavyweights Derek Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) and Joseph Parker (28-2, 21 KOs) will collide on May 1 at a venue to be determined. Also on the card is WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) defending against Craig Richards (16-1-1, 9 KOs), undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (17-0, 6 KOs) against Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KOs), and middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) vs. Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs). The event can be see live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all markets excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand and Samoa.
Top Boxing News
Chisora must surely be the heavyweight who has fought the most top level heavyweights. If Parker is still anywhere up there will be tested by Chisora for sure.
Pretty good card. Chisora has been battle tested and fought many wars. Won some, lost some but always comes to fight. Parker will have to be on his toes and outbox Chisora for at least 6 or 7 rounds to wear him down. Parker wins this fight by UD or stoppage between the 7th and 10th rounds…