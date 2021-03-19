Heavyweights Derek Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) and Joseph Parker (28-2, 21 KOs) will collide on May 1 at a venue to be determined. Also on the card is WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) defending against Craig Richards (16-1-1, 9 KOs), undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor (17-0, 6 KOs) against Natasha Jonas (9-1-1, 7 KOs), and middleweight Chris Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) vs. Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs). The event can be see live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in all markets excluding the UK, Ireland, China, New Zealand and Samoa.