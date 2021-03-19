A grand total of 200 fans will be in attendance at the 74,295-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the April 17 Triller card headlined by YouTuber Jake Paul vs. MMA fighter Ben Askren.

The seats are only available through a giveaway that will allow 100 fans and their guests to attend the fight. To be eligible, you must be 1) a registered and active Triller app user, 2) comment on at least 30 Triller videos over a 3-day period, and 3) post a video explaining why you deserve to attend the event in-person using the #TFCpickme hashtag.

The undercard will feature super lightweight Regis Prograis against Ivan Redkach, heavyweight Antonio Tarver vs. Frank Mir, and British entrepreneur Joe Fournier against reggaeton performer “Reykon.”

The $49.99 PPV will also feature performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.