Former WBO heavyweight champion and current contender Joseph Parker and long-time trainer Kevin Barry have reportedly split. Parker and Barry had been together since 2013, but after Parker’s lackluster win over Junior Fa last month, they both agreed to go their separate ways. Barry is headquartered in Las Vegas, while Parker lives in New Zealand.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
about time parker still could be up there with the furys and joshuas but his performance has been flat ,hopefully a new start ,trainer will ignite some fire into his fight game