In a scheduled nine round main event, super lightweight Andres Ramon Tejada (9-1-2, 2 KOs) knocked out countryman Jorge Abel Bermudez (7-2, 3 KOs) in round three to win the vacant WBA Fedbol title on Saturday night at the Complejo Termal Vertiente de la Concordia, Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina.

Tejada was down in round one but came back in round two. Tejada surprised Bermudez in round three with a standard 1-2 combination that sent Bermudez crashing to the canvas. He beat the count but immediately fell face first into the ropes by himself. He appeared out on his feet and without balance. The referee correctly waved the fight off immediately.

Rounding out the undercard…

Fernando Daniel Cancino UD Diego Alberto Chaves 6 rds welterweights

Juan Cruz Cacheiro MD Duval Elias Palacio 6 rds light heavyweights

Leandro Jose Blanc UD Santiago Prado 6 rounds super flyweights

Jose Angel Gabriel Rosa TKO 1 Milton Ivan Pasquini 4 rds super lightweights 6 rounds

* * *

O.R.-Osvaldo Rivero with TyC Sports televising