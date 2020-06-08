June 8, 2020
Boxing News

Pacquiao takes aim at Philippines presidency

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Ring legend and current WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is eying a run for president of the Philippines in 2022. The eight-division world champ originally got into politics in 2009 and won a senate seat in 2016. Incumbent president Rodrigo Duterte is ineligible for re-election and the election to decide Duterte’s successor will take place on May 9, 2022. In the meantime, the 41-year-old Pacquiao is expected to continue to fight for one more year. He may next fight in oil-rich Bahrain, which is reportedly looking to bankroll some major boxing events.

