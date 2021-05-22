Pacquiao-Spence to collide Aug 21 Boxing superstars Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. will collide in a PPV bout on August 21 in Las Vegas. Both boxers announcing the fight on social media Friday. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is currently the WBA welterweight champion in recess, while Spence holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts. Bomba Gonzalez TKOs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres Weights from Miami

