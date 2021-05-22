Boxing superstars Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. will collide in a PPV bout on August 21 in Las Vegas. Both boxers announcing the fight on social media Friday. Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) is currently the WBA welterweight champion in recess, while Spence holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts.
No lose situation for Pac. Not expected to win and if he loses he can fight one of the Paul brothers or some other jackass and make a mint. If he can somehow pull this off he has a huge fight with Crawford or whoever he wants. He can make 140 still so big opportunities there as well. Also his legacy, which is already cemented in greatness, moves up a couple notches. I personally don’t see it happening but stranger things have occurred in the ring.
Pacquiao can absolutely win this fight, and I hope he does. If he loses I feel he will retire. At least he’s still taking hard fights at his age, unlike someone else who claims to be “TBE”.
Win or lose Pacman will be running for the highest seat in the Philippine government. I dare y’all to watch and enjoy this fight while he is still fighting because this might be his farewell mega-fight unless Floyd will be interested for a second fight thereafter. I surmise Pacman by SD.
Floyd is too busy being the ringleader of his own circus to even think about a real fight.
MP has gone through a gauntlet of top quality fighters. If he pulls out a victory here, I would shake my head and say WOW!! Some people may say MP has gone ‘A Bridge Too Far.’ However, I believe MP may have a great chance of winning if he sets the pace during the early rounds and gets through round 12 for the judges.
MP will receive the most body punching and the most inside fighting in his career because Errol Spence, Jr. (Errol) will attempt to use his size in the 2nd half of the fight for inside fighting and for body punching on MP. MP should really work on sharpening his jab and uppercut.
Errol is bringing some serious heat in this fight because he is extremely hungry, but I wonder if he will handle the massive spotlight during the pre-fight activities and early rounds. Win, lose or draw, MP is a special hellcat, and I honestly believe we will never see another MP type fighter anymore.
Too early to pick for now.
Manny in 2!
Looking forward to this matchup, at least Manny is stepping up unlike the WBO chump.
Stay off Floyd Mayweather’s jock! Manny has been on more juice than Juicy Jay Kordich. See exhibit A (size of head). See exhibit B (titles in 8 weight classes). Unfortunately other great fighters have had and continue to find ways to be great while some have done it “naturally”.
Gotta give it to Pacquiao for taking such a difficult fight at this point in his career and after being two-plus years out of the ring. Don’t see how Pacquiao wins this fight now as Spence, in my opinion, is top dog in the welterweight division, is cool as a cucumber in the ring, and is in his prime. As someone else stated here, it’s a no-lose scenario for Pacquiao as his legacy is already cemented. Definitely an intriguing and compelling matchup as both men will bring it on fight night.
Pacquiao turned 42 in Dec and will have fought 2 years ago when this fight takes place. Can’t see this ending well, but all the best.
Spence will win off his lateral movement and his countering. Manny’s problem in this fight is his advancing age. Manny’s boxing ability is nothing to overlook, but I fear Spence’s youth and long reach will make a huge difference. Spence UD.