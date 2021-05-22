May 22, 2021
Boxing Results

Bomba Gonzalez TKOs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres

WBO #4, IBF #5, WBA #12 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (23-3-1, 13 KOs) retained his WBO/NABO Jr flyweight title against WBO #15, WBC #3 Armando “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres (26-18, 19 KOs) by fourth round TKO on Friday night at the
Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium, Tampa, Florida. The bout was halted in round four when Torres turned his back. Torres suffered a cut from a head butt moments earlier and it wasn’t clear whether it would be a no decision (since the bout didn’t go four full rounds) or a TKO until the official announcement.

In a battle between unbeaten super featherweights, Otar Eranosyan (8-0 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Jose Argel (8-1, 2 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Continental Americas title. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91.

Moreno wins by UD over Tostado
Pacquiao-Spence to collide Aug 21

