May 22, 2021
Boxing Results

Moreno wins by UD over Tostado

Morenowins

By Héctor Villarreal

Former WBA bantamweight super champion, Panamanian Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (39-6, 12 KOs) outscored Mexican Antonio Tostado (25-7, 8KOs) to claim the Interim Fedelatin featherweight title on the main event of the “Poker of aces” event held at Los Andes Mall in San Miguelito, Panama, aired by ESPN Knockout. Two judges scored the fight 100-90 but the third one gave only 2 points (96-94) to Moreno, the winner by unanimous decision.

Former super feather super champion, Jezreel “Invisible” Corrales (24-4, 10 KOs), also a local favorite, brutally stopped Mexican Miguel Martinez at 44 seconds of the very first round.

Del Bosque-Vicente ends in draw
Bomba Gonzalez TKOs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres

