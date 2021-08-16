Twenty years ago, with only one world title to his name, unknown Manny Pacquiao received a call to fight IBF junior featherweight champion Lehlo Ledwaba on short notice. The rest is history.
“Ugás is in a similar situation,” says Pacquiao. “He was already training for a welterweight title fight on the same card as mine so he too is ready to make the most of this opportunity. I know what Ugás is feeling because twenty years ago I was Ugás. I am not taking him for granted. In fact, I am taking him as seriously as I took Errol Spence. I will not make the same mistake Ledwaba made with me. I still have the same hunger to win. I live for it. I have had a great training camp and I am well-prepared. I want to prove to everyone, especially Yordenis Ugás, that I am still here. My title was given to Ugás. That is not how you become a champion. You earn it by winning it inside the ring. We will fight for the title. That is the proper way a champion is crowned.”
Manny Pacquiao a proven warrior and boxing great is fighting the best of the best. He wanted Spence, but Spencie for some reason mysteriously got a so called detached retina less than 2 weeks before the biggest fight and biggest payday of his career. Hopefully this last minute substitute doesn’t make it too difficult for the legend, MP…
Pacman is right. Ugas is bigger, and could possibly stink him out
ugas beat terence crawford in the amateurs, ugas still a dangerous fight for the pacman, if pacman beats ugas im sure he can beat terence crawford as well
Woolworth Ugas beat Terence Crawford in the Amateurs 50 years ago let fast forward I would like to see that now Crawford beat Ugas 5 round TKO and Pac-Man UD also Arturo Spence has a torn Retina after the beating he took from Danny Garcia I think he will be back but 90% of me think he done
Lol!
Manny the legend. All the titles he won moving up weight division after weight division never turning down a challenge. On top of that always looked smaller than his opponent when he fought. A real fighter who will be talked about forever. I’m not a Mayweather hater, got to respect his undefeated record n all he’s done. However what Manny PAC is still doing is incredible. A real boxing fan will have more respect for him than Mayweather. I know May beat PAC but that fight sucked. Manny was injured n Mayweather ok with boring out the crowd n winning decision. The worst super fight of all~time!
Anything can happen, heck they gave Horn the nod a few ago. And he’s not young. Sidenote maybe ill google why did he never rematch Horn?
i don’t think there was the demand for the rematch. A rematch would have just been more of the same , but the decision going the other way. I didn’t even care about the 2nd and 3rd fights with Tim Bradley. They were just able to milk that one a bit easier because Bradley was American.
cause horn didnt use his gloves he used his two horns on pacquioa, he was a cheater and dirty fighter!! no rematch!!