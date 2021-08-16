Twenty years ago, with only one world title to his name, unknown Manny Pacquiao received a call to fight IBF junior featherweight champion Lehlo Ledwaba on short notice. The rest is history.

“Ugás is in a similar situation,” says Pacquiao. “He was already training for a welterweight title fight on the same card as mine so he too is ready to make the most of this opportunity. I know what Ugás is feeling because twenty years ago I was Ugás. I am not taking him for granted. In fact, I am taking him as seriously as I took Errol Spence. I will not make the same mistake Ledwaba made with me. I still have the same hunger to win. I live for it. I have had a great training camp and I am well-prepared. I want to prove to everyone, especially Yordenis Ugás, that I am still here. My title was given to Ugás. That is not how you become a champion. You earn it by winning it inside the ring. We will fight for the title. That is the proper way a champion is crowned.”