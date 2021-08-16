By Hesiquio Balderas

“We fought a few years ago in the PanAm Games and he got the win, he went on to capture the gold medal. He isn’t an easy task, I will be prepared,” said WBC Super Featherweight World Champion Oscar Diaz. “Obviously I see it as a rematch fight. I want to bring the fans excitement and have a great fight. It’s not going to be easy but it’s my time – and time to get revenge against Conceição.”

The fight will take place September 10 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona, Valdez’ second home and he will be surrounded by family members and friends. “I will put on a great performance for the fans, I’m willing to die in the ring as I am a warrior. I will give it my all to please the fans!”