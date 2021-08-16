Unbeaten super welterweight Jesús “Mono” Ramos Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) will duel Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines on FOX Sunday, September 5 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Ramos is the nephew of welterweight contender Abel Ramos. Mendoza is coming off a win against Thomas LaManna.

The card also features unbeaten lightweight Starling “El Poli” Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) battling former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-5-2, 21 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus WBA #12 middleweight Armando “El Toro” Reséndiz (12-0, 8 KOs) kicks off the broadcast against all-action Marcos “Madman” Hernández (14-4-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round fight.