August 16, 2021
Boxing News

Boxing back on Fox Sept 5

Unbeaten super welterweight Jesús “Mono” Ramos Jr. (16-0, 14 KOs) will duel Brian Mendoza (19-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round showdown that headlines on FOX Sunday, September 5 from The Armory in Minneapolis. Ramos is the nephew of welterweight contender Abel Ramos. Mendoza is coming off a win against Thomas LaManna.

The card also features unbeaten lightweight Starling “El Poli” Castillo (15-0, 12 KOs) battling former title challenger Juan Carlos Burgos (34-5-2, 21 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, plus WBA #12 middleweight Armando “El Toro” Reséndiz (12-0, 8 KOs) kicks off the broadcast against all-action Marcos “Madman” Hernández (14-4-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round fight.

Garcia, Findley debut in BKFC Friday
Pacquiao: I am not taking Ugas for granted

  • Castillo had a KO of the year candidate in his last fight and Burgos has never been stopped. This should be a decent card.

