By Zach Hirsch

Former boxing contender Julio “The Cuban Lover” Garcia (25-8-2, 11 KOs) makes his Bareknuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut this Saturday versus Elvin Brito. The 5 round (BKFC) middleweight bout will take place at the Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, Mississippi. At the peak of his career, Garcia won 14 fights in a row and was an entertaining fighter. He fought multiple times on the Fox and ESPN networks. His last professional fight was in 2018.

Upset specialist and 62-bout veteran boxer Derrick Findley will also make his (BKFC) debut on the same card versus Kaleb Harris. Findley fought a number of notable fighters with respectable losses to future world champions Andre Ward, Andre Dirrell, and Gilberto Ramirez. He also had his share of upsets, defeating prospects Richard Pierson, Donovan George, and knocking out former world title challengers Ronald Hearns, Andrzej Fonfara, and Antuan Echols. Findley last fought in 2019.

The event is Promoted by Bareknuckle Fighting LLC- David Feldman and will be shown on Bare Knuckle TV app bktvapp.com.