Two-division world champion Badou Jack will battle unbeaten top-rated contender Marcus Browne for the WBA Interim Light Heavyweight Title Saturday, January 19 on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner SHOWTIME PPV event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view undercard will also see former world champion Rau’shee Warren taking on France’s Nordine Oubaali for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship in a rematch of their 2012 Olympic matchup that was edged by Oubaali. In the opening bout of the four-fight PPV telecast, unbeaten Jhack Tepora will take on former world champion Hugo Ruiz in a 12-round featherweight clash.

In the main event, Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will end his two-year hiatus from a U.S. boxing ring when he returns to Las Vegas to defend his World Boxing Association Welterweight World Title against former four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner.