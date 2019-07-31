The charity auction for the boxing trunks Manny Pacquaio wore in his epic win over Keith Thurman went for $24,750, with dozens of bidders getting in on the action right down the final minutes. The high bid will benefit a group of non-profit organizations fighting against ALS, brought together through the Jimmy Kimmel Live team and Charitybuzz.
Pacquiao boxing trunks sell for $24,750
