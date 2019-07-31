By Héctor Villarreal

World ranked fighters and undefeated prospects were announced on Wednesday at Royal Casino,

Panama, as a part of the 10 fights boxing card programmed by Promociones Murillo for August 14

in Los Bohios Alegres.



Venezuelan Keiver Fernandez (20-0-1, 12 KOs) ranked #10 at flyweight by WBA, Cuban Leosdan Nuñez (10-0, 4 KOs ) bantamweight #12, both of them undefeated as well as Panamanians Gerardo “Pica Pica” Murillo (9-0-1, 2 KOs) and Ernesto Marin (6-0, 3 KOs) are scheduled to face opponents to be announced next week.

Barnie Argüelles (11-9, 8 Kos) and Rolando Giono (22-10, 16 KOs) were announced to face off at lightweight.

Tony Gomez (12-6-1, 7 KOs) ranked #10 at super featherweights and Yonfrez Parejo (22-4-1, 11 KOs) are the two other Venezuelans included on the card which will also present female boxing. Welterweight Damian Rodriguez (12-1, 6 KOs) from Cuba will face an imported opponent.

General admission is $20.