By Hesiquio Balderas

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya talked to Fightnews.com® during the grand arrivals of Canelo Alvarez and Rocky Fielding. “Canelo is motivated,” said The Golden Boy. “He wants to fight the best, he wants to fight here in New York, he wants to fight in Mexico and he wants to fight all over the world.



“He is young, only 28 years old. He learns more with each fight, he has a great team with Eddy Reynoso and Chepo he is getting better and better. Canelo will be in Canastota one day, no doubt about it. Even if he retires today he will be a first ballot Hall of Famer. He likes challenges, he wants to make history. That’s why he is fighting at 168. He wants to win a title in his third division.”