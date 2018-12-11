By TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya says he’s got big plans for Canelo Alvarez once he runs through Rocky Fielding this weekend … telling TMZ Sports a third fight with Gennady Golovkin will definitely happen.

Oscar confirmed that Golden Boy Promotions has locked up T-Mobile Arena in Vegas for Canelo to fight on May 4 — but said he’s not ready to announce the opponent.

When we asked if he was gunning for Gennady Golovkin, Oscar downplayed it.

“I haven’t even spoken to GGG, I haven’t even spoken to his handlers. I have that date for Canelo and that’s it,” Oscar said.

But, he did assure us a 3rd fight is coming — whenever Canelo feels like it.

“Is he gonna fight GGG again? Yeah, whenever we say he’s gonna fight him again. We call the shots now. Canelo beat him so if he’s gonna fight him it’s gonna be when we say.”

Canelo and GGG have fought twice before. The first fight ended in a draw. Canelo took the rematch in a controversial decision.

Oscar said there are other fighters in the mix for Canelo as well — including Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders and the Charlo brothers.

“They’re all gonna get it,” Oscar says … “Canelo fights the best.”

First up is Rocky Fielding — and Oscar says he expects nothing short of a knockout.