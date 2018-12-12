Newly crowned WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete (26-1, 22 KOs) returned to Mexico City on Tuesday after seizing the title from Isaac Dogboe in New York City.



The result was a surprise to most, but not to Navarrete.

“We knew that was going to happen,” said the champ. “We worked very hard, we had a strong, intense preparation. We knew that he wasn’t going to withstand the strong punches and was going to slow down.

“I’m a taller person with long arms so we worked the distance staying busy and when there was a chance to connect with power, it was we who were doing the connecting.

“I hurt my hands from the punches and between the fifth and sixth rounds we decreased intensity from the arms and shoulders, but after the eighth round, we saw that he was looking very bad. When we engaged he only went looking to hold, so it was time for us to go for the championship. We thought we’d knock him out, to be honest.”

And for the future?

“I asked to fight Dogboe because I think he was the strongest fighter at 122 pounds. Now I want to see if (WBC champ) Rey Vargas will unify with me or see if I can get the WBA and IBF titles.”

It’s worth mentioning that this is the first belt that Emanuel has held since turning pro in February 2012.

–

