Ortiz: It’s gonna be a bad night for Wilder

Heavyweight title challenger Luis Ortiz says he won’t get sucked into a war of words with WBC world champion Deontay Wilder, who he will attempt to dethrone on March 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“I’m ready to go,” says Ortiz. “We’re ready to go this week if we have to. As far as for the fight and for Wilder, I have no comments for him…none of this talk bothers me. He can talk all he wants. Deontay is trying to convince himself…it’s going to be a hell of a fight and somebody’s going to hit the canvas. While he keeps hyping himself and hyping himself and trying to believe in himself, it’s going to be a bad night for him. He’s talking about PEDs. I’ve taken seven tests in a month and a week, seven blood and urine tests for VADA and the New York Commission.