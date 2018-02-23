Browne: Whyte you are in trouble

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas”Big Daddy” Browne (25-0, 22 KOs) is confident he’ll thrash WBC #1 Dillian Whyte (22-1, 18 KOs) when they clash on March 24 at the 02 Arena in London, England.



“I’ve got one more week of training in Sydney before I head off to the UK for sparring,” said Browne. “Everything is going extremely well in training and my confidence is extremely high.

“I’m only going to get better with fitness so I cannot wait for this fight. Dillian Whyte you are in trouble my friend. You’re a dickhead anyway. You’re in hard trouble. So it’s going to be fun. I’m going to win and have that nice little WBC silver belt and I’m going to enjoy it.”