O’Reilly headlines Saturday in Mississauga

Undefeated IBA lightweight beltholder Josh “Dubs” O’Reilly will make his first title defense on a special St. Patrick’s Day card this Saturday night at Hersey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. O’Reilly (10-0, 4 KOs) will take on Mexican invader Juan Bedolla Orozco (19-7-2, 14 KOs) in the 10-round main event. “I’m excited to headline because I’ve always felt it would be cool to fight on St. Paddy’s Day, in the main event, close to home and defending my title” O’Reilly said without a hint of an Irish brogue.

Heavyweight Frankie Rill (14-2, 10 KOs) faces knockout-artist Sebastian “El Grandote” Ignacio Ceballos (34-9-2, 26 KOs) in the eight-round co-featured event.