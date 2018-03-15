March 15, 2018

Doheny, O’Connor top St. Pat’s Day Clash 3

Undefeated IBF #1 mandatory junior featherweight contender T.J. “The Power” Doheny (18-0, 13 KOs) of Ireland will put his record and status on the line this Saturday in the eight-round co-featured event on the “St. Patrick’s Day Clash 3” Pay-Per-View card, also airing in Canada exclusively on Super Channel, live from the House of Blues in Boston. The card also features local fan favorite Danny “Bhoy” O’Connor (29-3, 11 KOs), who will make his first WBC silver international junior welterweight title defense against Canadian challenger Steve “The Dragon” Claggett (26-4-1, 17 KOs).

Suggested price of the PPV is $24.95.

