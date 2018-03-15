Hearn: Parker is a tougher fight than Wilder

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Promoter Eddie Hearn says WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s March 31 unification fight in Cardiff, Wales, against WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will be tougher than a highly anticipated clash between Joshua and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“Technically Parker is a tougher fight than Deontay Wilder,” Hearn told Fight Hub TV. “The Wilder fight is going to be dangerous but AJ is going to pick Wilder off and beat him up and punish him. Parker is going to be a breakdown job. Parker is going to move and they are going to be clever and they will have a game plan . Wilder against AJ the game plan goes out the window. It’s going to be a barn burner but it’s all irrelevant unless AJ wins on March 31st.”